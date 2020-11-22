Altshuler Shaham Ltd Takes Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at $297,628,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,573,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,503,588,000 after buying an additional 2,758,591 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 11.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,747,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,469,728,000 after buying an additional 1,585,088 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 4.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 26,018,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,428,307,000 after buying an additional 1,196,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

NYSE PLD opened at $100.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $112.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.17.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.32 million. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high growth markets. As of March 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 965 million square feet (90 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.