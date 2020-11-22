Altshuler Shaham Ltd Takes $38,000 Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.09.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day moving average is $33.91. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

