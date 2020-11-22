Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 932 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd cut its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 113,733 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth about $637,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,921,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 339,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.23. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Exelixis had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $231.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $122,101.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $700,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,422 shares of company stock worth $2,445,178. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Exelixis from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelixis from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

