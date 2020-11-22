Altshuler Shaham Ltd Reduces Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,139,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 99,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 15,156 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 136,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 277.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 38,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 28,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.07.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $145.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $113.29 and a 12-month high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.01%.

In other news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

