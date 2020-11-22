Altshuler Shaham Ltd Purchases Shares of 422 Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,494,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $937,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Shares of KEYS opened at $116.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.25. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.93 and a 52 week high of $118.99.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 14.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 18th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Barclays increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Edward Jones started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.