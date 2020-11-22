Altshuler Shaham Ltd Purchases New Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 366 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SP Asset Management grew its holdings in Xilinx by 0.3% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 23,333 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xilinx by 11.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 830 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Xilinx by 34.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Xilinx by 13.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 848 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Xilinx by 3.8% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

XLNX opened at $132.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $136.50. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.71, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.18.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is presently 45.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.14.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

