Altshuler Shaham Ltd Makes New $28,000 Investment in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,628.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 22,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total value of $5,112,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,747,979.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Massaro sold 1,943 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.91, for a total value of $427,285.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,455.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,832 shares of company stock worth $7,734,306 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL opened at $232.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.58 and a 12 month high of $257.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $186.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Argus lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $213.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.58.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.