Altshuler Shaham Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Quidel were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quidel by 6.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quidel in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,557,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 144.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Quidel in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Quidel in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,881,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on QDEL. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on shares of Quidel to $279.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.83, for a total transaction of $3,239,071.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,022.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew Strobeck bought 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $166.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,216,545.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,043.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $187.19 on Friday. Quidel Co. has a 52-week low of $63.78 and a 52-week high of $306.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.47 and a 200 day moving average of $216.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $1.47. Quidel had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 276.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

