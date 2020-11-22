Altshuler Shaham Ltd Invests $30,000 in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the second quarter worth about $92,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications in the third quarter worth about $132,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sequans Communications by 201.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications in the third quarter worth about $373,000. Institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SQNS. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.21.

Shares of NYSE SQNS opened at $4.55 on Friday. Sequans Communications S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.79. The company has a market capitalization of $108.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts forecast that Sequans Communications S.A. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Sequans Communications Profile

Sequans Communications SA develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability.

