Altshuler Shaham Ltd Increases Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Splunk were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the software company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the software company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the software company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Splunk by 23.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Splunk by 0.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,570 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

SPLK stock opened at $198.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of -48.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.03 and its 200 day moving average is $193.41. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPLK shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $246.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $226.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

In other Splunk news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $1,622,278.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 131,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,564,652.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total transaction of $179,632.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,877 shares in the company, valued at $23,470,064.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,057 shares of company stock worth $19,136,139. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

