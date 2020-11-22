Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $53,000 Stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 578.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 943 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Workiva were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Workiva by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workiva during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Workiva by 2,157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workiva alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Workiva from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Workiva in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on Workiva from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Workiva from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $72.11 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $74.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.63 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $88.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.54 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Workiva news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $342,450.00. Also, major shareholder Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 315,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,504,128.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,200 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.