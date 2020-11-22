Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $31,000 Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 133.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.43.

LSCC stock opened at $40.10 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $41.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 121.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Bourgoin sold 8,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $250,071.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,458,148.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $216,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,507.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,002 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,679 over the last ninety days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

