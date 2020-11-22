Altshuler Shaham Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 14.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,754,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,573 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 11.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,227,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,070 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter worth about $215,962,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,865,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,494,000 after purchasing an additional 104,934 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,011,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,514,000 after purchasing an additional 37,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $19.03 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.64 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 20,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $422,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $38,043.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,891 shares of company stock valued at $774,068 in the last three months. 30.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

