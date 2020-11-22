Altshuler Shaham Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 290.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $72.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.67. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.92) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of ($33.69) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. Royal Caribbean Group’s quarterly revenue was down 101.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -17.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $38,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,887,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,228,274.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $88,704,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. ValuEngine raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays raised Royal Caribbean Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

