Altshuler Shaham Ltd Acquires New Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in LHC Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in LHC Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,566 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LHC Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 14,467 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in LHC Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,862 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in LHC Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 30,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $204.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $236.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 62.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.62.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.29. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $530.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LHCG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Stephens lifted their price target on LHC Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

