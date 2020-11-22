Altshuler Shaham Ltd Acquires 245 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 628.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.7% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 4.0% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.5% during the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.23, for a total value of $4,955,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 490,903 shares in the company, valued at $97,311,701.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,028 shares of company stock valued at $22,126,271 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $192.67 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $215.83. The stock has a market cap of $225.75 billion, a PE ratio of 88.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.05.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

