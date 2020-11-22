Altshuler Shaham Ltd Acquires 103 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 368 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth about $1,510,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,169,000 after acquiring an additional 19,647 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 159.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,380,000 after acquiring an additional 118,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.71.

Shares of FRC opened at $129.90 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $142.14. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.32.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

