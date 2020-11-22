Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the October 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Altimmune from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Altimmune from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Get Altimmune alerts:

ALT opened at $9.32 on Friday. Altimmune has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $308.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.79.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.