Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Insider Sells $191,250.00 in Stock

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $191,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,231.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lisa Khorey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 14th, Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $165,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $13.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.90, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.25.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.75 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter worth about $321,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 441.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 180,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 147,277 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 69.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 95,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 39,211 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 18.7% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 58,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 9,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 48.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 828,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 271,129 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDRX. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.09.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

