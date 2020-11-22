Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Short Interest Up 26.3% in October

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the October 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNA opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a current ratio of 7.99. The company has a market cap of $52.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allena Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 81.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 103.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 152,206 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,253,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 450,688 shares during the period. 32.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

