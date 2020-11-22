Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform rating on shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AGI. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.32.

NYSE:AGI opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.17. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $11.58.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. Equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 1,930.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

