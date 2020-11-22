Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AGI. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Alamos Gold from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. CIBC lifted their price target on Alamos Gold from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.32.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.17. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $11.58.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 14.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 1,930.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter worth about $103,000. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

