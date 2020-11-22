Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) (TSE:AGI) PT Lowered to C$16.00

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AGI has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) from C$14.00 to C$13.35 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

TSE:AGI opened at C$11.37 on Wednesday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of C$4.43 and a 52-week high of C$15.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$11.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73.

In other news, Senior Officer Gregory S. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.05, for a total value of C$65,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$327,920.40.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

