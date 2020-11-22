Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stake Reduced by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,525 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $42,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,581,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,313,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,241 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,005,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,770,000 after buying an additional 590,644 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,797,000 after buying an additional 369,326 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,850.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 260,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,669,000 after buying an additional 247,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 109.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 424,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,770,000 after purchasing an additional 221,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.87.

Shares of APD stock opened at $270.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $289.99 and its 200-day moving average is $273.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.