Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics primarily in the United States. The companys lead product includes ALRN-6924, targets the tumor suppressor protein p53 for the treatment of a range of cancers which are in clinical stage. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALRN. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of ALRN opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.18. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $2.47.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). On average, equities analysts forecast that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $53,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $29,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 106.0% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 47,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 24,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of stabilized cell-permeating alpha-helical peptides in the oncology and other therapeutic areas in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a cell-permeating peptide, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS.

