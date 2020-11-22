Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) Given New C$124.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$128.00 to C$124.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$114.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) stock opened at C$88.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$104.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$97.66. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.63. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$43.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.67, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.466 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 29.46%.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) news, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.10, for a total value of C$1,071,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,706,095.70. Also, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$97.19 per share, with a total value of C$97,190.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 104,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,160,728.55.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

