Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aggreko from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aggreko from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Aggreko from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.25.

OTCMKTS ARGKF opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.28. Aggreko has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $11.30.

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

