Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Short Interest Update

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the October 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

AFYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Afya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Afya in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Afya in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

Get Afya alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFYA. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Afya in the third quarter worth $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Afya in the third quarter valued at $65,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Afya in the third quarter valued at $218,000. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Afya during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Afya during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. 25.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFYA opened at $27.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Afya has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $34.87.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Afya had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $51.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.78 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Afya will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.