Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of novel therapeutics for vascular disorders with a concentration on diseases of the eye. The Company’ product candidates include AKB?9778, ARP1536 and AKB-4924 which are in clinical stage. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Cincinnati, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

Shares of ARPO opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,771,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 0.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds for the treatment of ocular diseases and diabetic complications. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

