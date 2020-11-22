Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AEG. Bank of America downgraded Aegon from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cfra downgraded Aegon to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aegon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aegon has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.25.

NYSE AEG opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.86. Aegon has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $4.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Aegon in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Aegon by 311.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 40,207 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aegon by 34.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 451,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 114,605 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aegon by 27.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Aegon by 34.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. 5.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aegon

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

