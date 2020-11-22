ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ACCO. KeyCorp raised ACCO Brands from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised ACCO Brands from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.92.

NYSE:ACCO opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.46. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The firm has a market cap of $721.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%. Research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

In related news, Director Ronald M. Lombardi acquired 50,000 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 872,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 442,671 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 57.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 857,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after buying an additional 313,289 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at about $2,741,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 63.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 238,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 92,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

