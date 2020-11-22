Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,961,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,868,793,000 after purchasing an additional 784,298 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 23.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,061,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,911 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,608,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,446,000 after acquiring an additional 289,003 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,619,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,855,000 after acquiring an additional 187,016 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Accenture by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,369,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $932,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.43.

In other news, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $127,264,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 10,938 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $2,508,083.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,245,485 shares of company stock valued at $137,614,464. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $243.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $160.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.89. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $248.00.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

