Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at B. Riley

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

ANF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.60.

NYSE ANF opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.74. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $20.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.06. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 257,688 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 45,279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,039 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 38,585 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

