9,841 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Purchased by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCL. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,723,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,061,000 after purchasing an additional 348,531 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,649,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,497,000 after buying an additional 659,638 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,541,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,190,000 after acquiring an additional 271,361 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 67.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,713,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,617,000 after acquiring an additional 691,332 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 263.4% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,134,000 after acquiring an additional 920,357 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSCL opened at $21.30 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $21.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.36.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.