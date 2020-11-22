96,014 Shares in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 96,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,675,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 120.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

In other news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,325 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $200,112.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,576.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $85.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.89 and a 52 week high of $106.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.62.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $198.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

