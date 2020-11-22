8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stake Decreased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in 8X8 during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in 8X8 by 1.5% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 178,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in 8X8 by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in 8X8 by 2.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,624,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,996,000 after purchasing an additional 118,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 8X8 by 33.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EGHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on 8X8 in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of 8X8 from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.55.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $19.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 0.77. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $21.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. Equities research analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 3,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $59,079.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 297,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,966.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vikram Verma sold 43,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $661,970.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,043.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,591 shares of company stock valued at $2,789,690. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

