8,264 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $1,488,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $1,517,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $263,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $5,607,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $69.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.38. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $65.69 and a 12 month high of $70.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

