$753.75 Million in Sales Expected for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to announce sales of $753.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $737.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $770.56 million. Charles River Laboratories International reported sales of $691.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full-year sales of $2.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $213.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.58.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 1,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.91, for a total transaction of $427,285.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,455.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.29, for a total transaction of $508,023.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,874.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,832 shares of company stock valued at $7,734,306. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,628.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

CRL stock opened at $232.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.07. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $95.58 and a 1-year high of $257.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Earnings History and Estimates for Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL)

