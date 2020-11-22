$736.26 Million in Sales Expected for Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) will report $736.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $751.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $723.80 million. Regal Beloit posted sales of $738.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full-year sales of $2.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.49. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.55%.

RBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Regal Beloit stock opened at $119.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.22 and its 200 day moving average is $92.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Regal Beloit has a 52-week low of $51.99 and a 52-week high of $120.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 15.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,053,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,248,000 after acquiring an additional 662,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,331,000 after buying an additional 13,567 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 840,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,934,000 after buying an additional 260,720 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 592,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,720,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 500,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,725,000 after buying an additional 87,609 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

