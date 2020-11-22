$7.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report $7.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.10 billion to $7.41 billion. Deere & Company posted sales of $8.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year sales of $29.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.71 billion to $30.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $32.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.30 billion to $32.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DE. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $227.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.24.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 14.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $793,000. Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $288,000. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 28.2% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $258.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $81.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.26. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

