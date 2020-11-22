$665.67 Million in Sales Expected for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) will announce $665.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $658.70 million to $675.50 million. Curtiss-Wright reported sales of $655.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year sales of $2.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.32. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CW shares. ValuEngine raised Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

CW stock opened at $111.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $149.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.35%.

In other news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,446,272. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 19.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth $902,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 154.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after buying an additional 63,330 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 29.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 4.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

