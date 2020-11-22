$6.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will announce sales of $6.11 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.09 billion and the highest is $6.14 billion. Dollar Tree reported sales of $5.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year sales of $25.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.29 billion to $25.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $25.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.31 billion to $26.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dollar Tree.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 93,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after buying an additional 19,927 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 60,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,047,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $94.97 on Thursday. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $113.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.75. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar Tree (DLTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.