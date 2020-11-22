5,952 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Purchased by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FISV. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 104.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Fiserv by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $3,073,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 243,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,978,662.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,384,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,300 shares of company stock valued at $9,838,983. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV opened at $113.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a PE ratio of 85.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.30. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. CSFB raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fiserv from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fiserv from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

