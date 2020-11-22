5,365 Shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,365 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 190.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,259 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 22.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 236,646 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,839,000 after purchasing an additional 43,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays cut Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.11.

NYSE:AEM opened at $67.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The mining company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.47%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

