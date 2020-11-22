5,356 Shares in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Bought by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter worth about $890,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $7,242,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 141.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,716,000 after purchasing an additional 442,272 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 30.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 99,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter worth about $258,000. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $54.10 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.25.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.