$5.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) will report sales of $5.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Visa’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.65 billion. Visa reported sales of $6.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year sales of $23.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.43 billion to $23.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $27.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.40 billion to $28.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Visa.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%.

Several research firms recently commented on V. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Visa from $206.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.14.

Visa stock opened at $203.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Visa has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $217.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $9,637,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,402,114. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,072 shares of company stock worth $23,627,774. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Visa by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in Visa by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visa (V)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.