4,913 Shares in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Bought by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. FMR LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 153.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $177,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,057 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the second quarter worth about $14,041,000. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in Crocs during the second quarter worth about $13,056,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Crocs during the second quarter worth about $11,185,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 12.7% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,647,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,649,000 after acquiring an additional 185,500 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $61.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.29. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $61.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.98 million. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CROX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. 140166 reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Crocs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

In related news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $114,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 9,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $535,995.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 164,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,007,366.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,440 shares of company stock worth $2,354,314. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

