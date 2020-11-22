4,775 Shares in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in Fastly by 498.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in Fastly by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $381,400.00. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $7,812,026.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380,855 shares in the company, valued at $32,231,758.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,521,506 shares of company stock worth $132,522,154. 24.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $83.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.72 and a quick ratio of 13.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.79 and its 200-day moving average is $74.82. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. Analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Fastly from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Pritchard Capital cut their target price on Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

