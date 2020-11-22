4,672 Shares in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Bought by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $52.98 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.70 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.28.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $660,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 9,992,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,924,336.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 20,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $966,366.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 903,668 shares of company stock valued at $46,742,447 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.