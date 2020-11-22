4,409 Shares in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Acquired by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,409 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 2.1% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in LivePerson by 4.1% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in LivePerson by 3.0% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in LivePerson by 1.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in LivePerson by 1.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

LPSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.43.

In other LivePerson news, Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $132,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,921,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $26,948.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,161 shares of company stock worth $446,956. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $55.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.22 and its 200 day moving average is $47.41.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 60.48% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

